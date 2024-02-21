"The instant nature of electric-information movement is decentralizing — rather than enlarging — the family of man into a new state of multitudinous tribal existences" — Marshall McLuhan
"The disintegration of the Big Tech-dominated 2010s internet is creating a more balkanized social web experience... where people turn away from big, open mega-platforms in favor of more private or niche digital spaces, from nonpublic Slack channels to invite-only WeChat groups or special-interest podcasts." — Wired
"The fear of content going viral, of an idea being misinterpreted or of losing control over a photo has led many to seek refuge in more closed circles." — El Pais
VIDEO: Counterculture is not dead, it's just sleeping in a Dark Forest — Caroline Busta and Peter Limberg at The Stoa
"The universe is a dark forest. Every civilization is an armed hunter stalking through the trees like a ghost, gently pushing aside branches that block the path and trying to tread without sound... The hunter has to be careful, because everywhere in the forest are stealthy hunters like him. If he finds other life — another hunter, an angel or a demon, a delicate infant or tottering old man, a fairy or a demigod — there’s only one thing he can do: open fire and eliminate them... This is the picture of cosmic civilization.’” — Liu Cixin, "The Dark Forest"
"The Dark Forest Anthology of the Internet" is a 208-page book that documents five tumultuous years when we learned how to live, create, and conspire on an increasingly adversarial internet. The original “Dark Forest Theory of the Internet” essay was published by Yancey Strickler in a private newsletter sent to 500 readers. The post struck a chord and became widely shared, with hundreds of thousands of readers in the following weeks. The concept of the Dark Forest captured a feeling and sense of danger online that an increasing number of people shared. In the years following, some of the most influential voices on the web and in culture built on, argued with, and expanded the original Dark Forest concept. "The Dark Forest Anthology of the Internet" brings those disparate pieces together into a canon of thought that defines a specific era of the internet. The eleven authors include: Yancey Strickler (Kickstarter/Metalabel); Venkatesh Rao (Ribbonfarm); Maggie Appleton; Peter Limberg and Rebecca Fox (The Stoa); Joshua Citarella (Do Not Research); Arthur Röing Baer and GVN908 (Moving Castles); Leith Benkhedda (DNR, Trust, and New Models); and Caroline Busta and Lil Internet (New Models). The Anthology contains: — The Dark Forest Theory of the Internet by Yancey Strickler — The Extended Internet Universe by Venkatesh Rao — The Dark Forest and Cozy Web by Maggie Appleton — Chapel Perilous by Peter Limberg and Rebecca Fox — We Need New Platforms to Tell New Stories by Joshua Citarella — Proof of Vibes by Leith Benkhedda — Moving Castles by Arthur Röing Baer and GNV908 — The internet didn’t kill counterculture; you just won’t find it on Instagram by Caroline Busta — The Expanding Dark Forest and Generative AI by Maggie Appleton — Holographic Meda by Caroline Busta and Lil Internet — The Post Individual by Yancey Strickler This Metalabel release makes available 777 first-edition copies of the book along with a digital edition and private roundtable for collectors of the work. This is the first release by the Dark Forest Collective, the label of authors who came together to make this book. Further details: "The Dark Forest Anthology of the Internet" Published by The Dark Forest Collective Paperback, 208 pages, 4.4 x 6.6 inches / 11.2 x 16.8 cm ISBN: 979-8-218-31123-0
|Category
|Book, Internet, Ideas
|Release Date
|21 February 2024
|Record
|DFC 001